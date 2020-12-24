Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $97,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

