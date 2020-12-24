Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $75,000 Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

