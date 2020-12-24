Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $27.38. 37,095,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,976% from the average session volume of 1,786,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

