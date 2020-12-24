Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $44.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 74.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,302. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

