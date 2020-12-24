Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Buys 99,675 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 99,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

NYSE:FL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

