Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.95 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $142,434.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00459809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,621 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

