VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. VIDY has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $425,912.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00339311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001914 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

