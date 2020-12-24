Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

