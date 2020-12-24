Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 38,308 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

