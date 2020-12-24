Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $876,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

OEG stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

