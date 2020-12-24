Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NanoViricides worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NanoViricides by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $3.48 on Thursday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

