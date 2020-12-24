Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

