Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINT opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

