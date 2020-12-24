VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 1,032,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,647,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

