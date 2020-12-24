Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Vocera Communications worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 267,403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 167,405 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 160.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

