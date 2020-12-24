Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $43,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Shares of OII opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

