Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $416,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 57.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.96.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

