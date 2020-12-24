Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 86.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.