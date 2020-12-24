Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

