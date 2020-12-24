Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

