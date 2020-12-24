Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

