Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twin Disc (TWIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) recently:

12/24/2020 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

12/18/2020 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

12/12/2020 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

12/3/2020 – Twin Disc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

11/25/2020 – Twin Disc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

11/21/2020 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

11/5/2020 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

11/1/2020 – Twin Disc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TWIN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Get Twin Disc Incorporated alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.