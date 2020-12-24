Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

