Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 208,832 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

HT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

