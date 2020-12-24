Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,124,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

