Wicklow Capital Inc. Sells 9,748,392 Shares of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 9,748,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $1,657,226.64. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OTCMKTS:MMNFF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. MedMen Enterprises Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
About MedMen Enterprises
