William E. Mudd Sells 6,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $206.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 575,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after buying an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
