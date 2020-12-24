William E. Mudd Sells 6,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $206.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 575,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after buying an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

