Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $150.50

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.50, but opened at $166.84. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $160.10, with a volume of 70,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.15 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.87.

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

