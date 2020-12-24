Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. The company’s notable buyouts include Grand Design and Chris-Craft in 2016 and 2018, respectively, which bolstered the firm’s footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. The firm's towable segment is gaining from high revenues and margins. Winnebago's Newmar buyout has further boosted its portfolio and added high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The company's strong balance sheet and record backlog of new orders are other tailwinds. However, rising input costs and tariff woes in China are likely to affect the firm. The company’s rising operational expenses is also a cause of concern. Moreover, coronavirus-led sluggish economy may weigh on the prospects of the firm. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance .”

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.