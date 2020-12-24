Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.25

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 237475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

XBC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$849.18 million and a P/E ratio of -161.63.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.0700946 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

