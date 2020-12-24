Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

