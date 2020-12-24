YAM v1 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, YAM v1 has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $9,768.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00328543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

