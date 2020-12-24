Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo Acquires 5,440,000 Shares of Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) Stock

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo purchased 5,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$359,040.00 ($256,457.14).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) Company Profile
