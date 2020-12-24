Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo Acquires 5,440,000 Shares of Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) Stock

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo purchased 5,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$359,040.00 ($256,457.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Maymia gold project located in the Yilgarn block of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Ord River Resources Limited and changed its name to Vango Mining Limited in November 2014.

