Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of analysts have commented on YELP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

YELP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,637. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

