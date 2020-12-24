yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 56.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $49,518.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00314115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

