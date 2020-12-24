Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

