Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.96.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,199. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.