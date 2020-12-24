Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

