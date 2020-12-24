Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.