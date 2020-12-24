Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

