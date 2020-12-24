Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $7.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.66. 31,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.77.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

