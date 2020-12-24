Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $647.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

