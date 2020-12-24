Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,797,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

