Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Photronics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Photronics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

