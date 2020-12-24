Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of TV opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.