Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

MMLP stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

