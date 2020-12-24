ZCore (ZCR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,859.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. ZCore has a market cap of $512,735.49 and $12,859.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,360,320 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

