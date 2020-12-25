$0.03 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Landec posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.86 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNDC. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 29.0% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

