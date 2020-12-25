$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Coty stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 5,475,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,103,258. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Coty by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 417,006 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

