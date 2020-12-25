-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 177,900 shares of company stock worth $312,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.