-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 177,900 shares of company stock worth $312,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

