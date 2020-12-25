$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for KT Co. (NYSE:KT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KT.

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.